The ICC has partnered with Quidich Innovation Labs to launch an immersive cricket highlights app on Apple Vision Pro, which is available from today.

Users will be able to experience moments from the currently running T20 Cricket World Cup, in an accurately rendered virtual stadium that utilizes various data sources including player and ball tracking to create an exact replica of the action. It hopes to give fans the ability to see these moments from the batters’ eye view.

The six different Super 8 venues in West Indies, in addition to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York are available in the app, and users will be able to experience key moments from all matches from the Super 8s onwards, as well as the group stage India v Pakistan match.

Users can also view a drone fly-through the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and see highlight clips from the tournament.

ICC head of digital Finn Bradshaw said: “We are always looking at ways to use new technology and data to take fans closer to the action. Apple Vision Pro gave us a unique platform to create completely immersive experiences. We believe this will be a great way for existing fans to go deeper into the game they love, and help explain our sport to the many new fans we have reached following the success of games in the USA.”

Rahat Kulshreshtha, co-founder of Quidich, added: “Over the past three years, we have been building on the HypeReality vision, and the ICC and Apple Vision Pro have been key enablers in bringing this platform to life. By combining 2.2 million data points collected for every T20 game by Quidich along with the ICC’s global reach, we’re creating an unparalleled experience for cricket fans worldwide. Developed 13,000 km away from the action in our innovation lab in Goa, India, the ICC Immersive app aims to revolutionize sports broadcast technology and redefine how sports are consumed.”