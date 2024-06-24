Ignite, AE Live’s in-house creative design agency, has hired David Snowdon as creative producer.

Snowdon will work from Ignite’s London office, and work alongside its UK creative director, Andy Olley. Ignite also has US and New Zealand offices, and Snowdon will work with designers in both the UK and New Zealand.

Before joining Ignite, Snowdon was an executive producer at Noah Media Group for almost five years. He ran the production company’s short-form department, creating promotional trailer content for FIFA and UEFA, leading in-tournament promo teams at World Cups, Euros and Olympic Games, and creating title sequences from concept to delivery for the BBC, Prime Video, and ITV. Snowdon spoke to Broadcast Sport about his work on ITV’s Qatar 2022 World Cup titles here.

Before Noah, Snowdon was a series producer at IMG for its UEFA content, and previously worked for ESPN and Setanta Sports.

Paul Jamieson, AE Live’s GM for North America & VP of creative, said: “We are delighted to welcome David to our team. I know he will be an asset as we continue to grow Ignite in the UK and wider afield, as he brings a unique mix of production expertise, production management and creativity to the team. He’ll work alongside our UK creative director, Andy Olley, and his designers, and very closely with our colleagues in New Zealand.”