It will manage and license the worldwide video archive rights for the electric motorsport

IMG has agreed a multi-year deal with Formula E to exclusively manage and license the worldwide video archive rights for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The agreement will see IMG manage more than 1,000 hours of archive footage of the Championship on its digital archive platform.

This includes all races, qualifying rounds and pre-season testing alongside exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage since the Championship’s debut at the Olympic Park in Beijing in 2014.

IMG already looks after video archives for The Premier League, World Rugby, The Wimbledon Championships, the R&A (The Open), DP World Tour, UFC, Bundesliga and more.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship consists of 16-races in total, spanning 10 urban venues. This year, it’s added race locations in Miami and Jeddah; a double-header of separate races in Monaco; a double-header of races in Tokyo; and the return of a race in Jakarta.

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer, Formula E said: “Formula E has always been about pushing boundaries – in technology, sustainability and fan engagement. Partnering with IMG to manage our extensive video archive ensures that the incredible moments from over the past decade of electric racing, as well as those to come, are preserved and made accessible for fans, partners, and storytellers worldwide.”

Bill Hawes, senior director, archive at IMG, added: “Over the past ten years, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has provided fans with historic racing, memorable victories and impressive feats of engineering, which prove why it is one of the most exciting sports in motor racing. We’re delighted to partner with Formula E so that storytellers can have unbeatable access to the sporting moments that matter via IMG.”