The company is utilising AI to enhance fan engagement, and is also providing a 8K HDR livestream of the Games to locations worldwide

Intel has revealed its plans for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which focus on implementing AI technology powered by Intel processors.

Intel is the Official Worldwide AI Platform Partner of the Games and will introduce new AI experiences based on Intel hardware to enhance fan engagement.

Key AI implementations include: An immersive sports experience that enables fans to experience technology used to measure athletic potential

The first Olympics to showcase an end-to-end 8K livestreaming experience

Advancements in universal accessibility at selected Olympic and Paralympic facilities

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will embed Intel AI platform technology throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience in three key areas.

On the ground in Paris, AI applications powered by Intel processors and software solutions will demonstrate the potential of technology to benefit athletes, coaches and spectators leading up to and during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Intel will create an interactive, AI-powered fan activation to take spectators on a journey of becoming an Olympic athlete. Trained on Intel Gaudi accelerators, running on Intel Xeon processors with built-in AI acceleration and optimised with OpenVINO, Intel’s AI platform experience, in collaboration with Samsung, will use AI and computer vision to analyse athletic drills and match each participant’s profile to an Olympic sport.

Intel’s technology is also driving advancements in accessibility for the visually impaired throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Leveraging AI built on Intel Xeon, 3D models of both the Team USA High Performance Center in Paris and the International Paralympic Committee headquarters in Bonn, Germany, enable indoor and voice navigation via a smartphone application.

Paris 2024 will be the first edition of the Olympics to utilise Intel Xeon processors to showcase an end-to-end 8K livestreaming experience, providing a visible pathway for the future of low-latency, 8K resolution livestreaming over the internet.

Broadcast servers powered by the latest Intel Xeon scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost technology will encode and compress the live signal produced by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) at 8K/60fps/HDR in milliseconds.

An 8K over-the-top (OTT) signal will be delivered to the latest Intel-based PCs and laptops connected to 8K TV to selected locations worldwide in seconds.

Furthermore, Olympic Broadcasting Services Automatic Highlights Generation, trained on the Intel Geti platform, will package tailored highlights across multiple disciplines and distribute to fans instantly, creating efficiencies in production and editing.

To help continue the legacy of the Olympic Games, neural object cloning will transform video of Olympic collections into 3D digital artifacts.

This solution, developed by Intel’s Emergent AI Lab, is being tested to enable the Olympic Museum to bring some of its collections into interactive digital environments where viewers can rotate and explore pieces of Olympic history, as if they were in their hands, says Intel.

Intel will continue to develop and roll out new implementations of AI technology in the lead-up to the Olympic Games, with additional activations expected in the coming months.

Sarah Vickers, leader of Intel’s Olympic and Paralympic Games Office, said: “The Olympic and Paralympic Games are the world’s biggest showcase for the best athletes to push the boundaries of possibility and do things we never thought possible. This summer, Intel will accelerate its mission of bringing AI Everywhere using Intel solutions at Paris 2024, showcasing the powerful potential of technology and AI to create immersive and interactive experiences at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 for millions around the world.”

Ilario Corna, chief information technology officer at the International Olympic Committee, adds: “Our partnership with Intel has propelled us into a realm where emerging technologies, powered by artificial intelligence, are reshaping the world of sport for spectators, athletes, IOC staff and partners. Through their AI-powered solutions, Intel has enabled us to deploy AI faster than ever before. Together, in Paris 2024, our collaboration will create an Olympic experience like never before, embodying our shared commitment to building a better world through sport.”