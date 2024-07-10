ITV Sport has renewed its partnership with graphics and virtual studios company AE Live.

This new agreement takes the partnership to over 25 years in length, and will see AE Live working across ITV’s horse racing, darts, snooker, England men’s and women’s football, FA Cup, LaLiga, Six Nations, and Premiership and Champions Cup rugby coverage. It is currently working on the broadcaster’s Euro 2024 broadcasts.

AE Live provides on-screen graphics for both live and presentation coverage to ITV, working both onsite and at ITV’s London production hubs. It aims to add new innovations in the near future, including AR graphics, on course wirecams and integration of race and timing data from a range of providers for horse racing, and has already implemented new graphics styles, using ITV designs, on snooker and darts.

AE Live CCO Stuart Coles said: “We are delighted to be extending our long-standing relationship with ITV, a broadcaster which strives to engage with their audiences in new and exciting ways. We look forward to continuing this exciting journey with them.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “ITV Sport has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with AE Live, and we look forward to building upon that further. In recent years their team have implemented rebrand projects across a variety of sports & major tournaments, along with on location AR, to a high standard, and we’ll continue to challenge one another to deliver even better on screen results for the viewer at home.”