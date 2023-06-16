LaLiga and Play Anywhere have announced a partnership to work on interactivity in the league’s content.

The deal sees LaLiga’s media rights extended to include interactive rights, so broadcasters and other rights holders can enable interactive experiences associated with LaLiga content and generate new revenue streams when they use Play Anywhere’s Clearinghouse and Interactive Panel. These tools allow rights holders to add real time interactivity, including personalized gaming and ecommerce opportunities.

They can be used with live games, video on demand, and highlights clips, and hope to bring in more revenue through sponsorships, advertising, e commerce and where permitted gaming advertising and affiliate fees.

Óscar Mayo, executive director of LaLiga, said: “We are very excited to partner with Play Anywhere. We are impressed with their sophisticated field teste d and cutting edge clearinghouse platform and creative approach to identifying new revenue streams, and to compensating every participating stakeholder in the sports broadcast and streaming ecosystem.”

Pete Scott, chief strategy officer of Play Anywhere and former VP of emerging media and innovation at Warner Bros. Discovery, added: “We are honored to partner with one of the premier sports leagues in the world.

“We are excited to explore new ways to engage and provide interactive experiences to sports fans while utilizing our patented technology to generate new revenue for every participant in the broadcast and streaming value chain. Our goal is to enhance the sports lover’s excitement with every ‘magic moment’ and create a long lasting relationship between the fan and the league.”