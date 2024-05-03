Pair to combine products so clubs and teams can personalise content for fans

LiveLike and Infinite Athlete have partnered to combine their fan engagement products for teams and clubs, with LiveLike joining Infinite Athlete’s Partner Network.

The pair will work to integrate LiveLike’s fan engagement products and Infinite Athlete’s FusionFeed data platform, to create more personalisation options. LiveLike’s Play Predictor and Infinite Athlete’s Match View X, which provides graphic overlays, match statistics, automated highlights, augmented reality (AR), real-time athlete tracking, and more, are already integrated together in Premier League side Chelsea’s app.

LiveLike’s tech includes options for live chats, polls and quizzes to prediction games, cheer meters, leaderboards and more.

Infinite Athlete VP of product Felicia Yue wrote for Broadcast Sport last month, explaining how the company sees AI as key to the future of the sport content industry.

LiveLike CEO and co-founder Miheer Walavalkar said: “The power of sports data has barely been unlocked, and Infinite Athlete is pioneering innovation around data to make the fan experience better. Together, the LiveLike and Infinite Athlete teams are strongly positioned to reach the potential of engagement and monetization across every digital sports experience.”

“Adding LiveLike to our Infinite Athlete Partner Network was a natural next step as both of our proprietary technologies are integrated within the Chelsea Football Club official app already, ” said Casey Miller, vice president strategic partnerships. “With LikeLike’s Play Predictor and Infinite Athlete’s MVX tech, Chelsea fans will be able to unlock new and exciting ways to engage, watch and gain access to exclusive fan experiences – and that’s just the beginning. We are eager to collaborate on bringing other teams, clubs and leagues new fan experiences and digital offerings.”