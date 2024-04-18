Appear X platform to be used for HEVC video encoding and high-order satellite modulation at over 100 global sites

Roberts Communications Network has installed the Appear X platform at its 100+ global sites.

Roberts, which provides worldwide video distribution and wagering data communications for the horse racing industry, will use the platform for HEVC video encoding and high-order satellite modulation to its distribution platforms.

The Appear X platform is deployable in 1RU (X10) or 2RU (X20) chassis. It fulfils the requirements of sport and e-sport applications, among others, and can be used as a compression head-end for OTT, IPTV, broadcast and for high density satellite turnaround or monitoring.

“When we evaluated options to upgrade our contribution network, the Appear X Platform gave us high quality HEVC encoding, modular flexibility across our internet, fiber, and satellite paths, unparalleled density, and met all our redundancy requirements,” said Todd Roberts, president & CEO, Roberts Communications Network.

“During our solution evaluation process, it was clear that the Appear X Platform provides a fully integrated solution handling high-order satellite modulation, low-latency encoding over managed and un-managed networks, including SRT distribution. This gives RCN the flexibility to meet customer requirements now and well into the future,” added Dave Szelag, VP, Engineering, Roberts Communications Network.

Appear’s US general manager, Ed McGivern, added: “Appear is excited to have been chosen by Roberts Communications Network as the trusted partner for its critical data and low latency video contribution deployment. Our versatile platform provides multi-codec support, an extremely dense satellite modulation and de-modulation solution, firewalling, and scalable SRT delivery. No other vendor provides the density, format choices, and low total cost of ownership of the Appear X Platform.”