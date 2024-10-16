The NBA App has added a number of new features, including the option to view up to four live streams at the same time through its NBA League Pass subscription.

In addition, users are now able to rewind live content, with key highlights noted in the timeline. They can also download full games for offline viewing and access a range of game recap versions including All Possessions, 10-Minute Condensed, Key Highlights, and more.

There are added analysis and insights features, including interactive synced stats and analytics for live games, as well as AI-powered NBA Insights - using Microsoft Azure. NBA Insights uses AI to identify key narratives, player performances, and notable milestones, providing fans with a continuous feed of text-based updates.

Generative AI is also being used to localise content, offering game recaps in French, Portuguese and Spanish as well as translations for select original programming and live games. Dunk Score, an AI calculated grade for in-game dunks in real-time based on a breadth of factors including the player’s jumping distance, style and force at the rim, and defensive efforts from the opposing team, will be incorporated into content on the app.

Ahead of the new season starting 22 October, there are also a number of documentaries being added to the app, including a new episode of Pass The Rock, a series highlighting the emerging league stars, looking at San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s transition to the NBA, culminating in him being named the NBA Rookie of the Year. On 20 October, NBA will launch Raising 18, a nine-part docuseries narrated by five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford spotlighting the Boston Celtics’ journey to their 2024 NBA Finals victory.

Content can be access through a new Following tab, which combines the latest content from users’ favorite teams and players into an algorithmic feed as well as the revamped Game Stories tab - now with pre-game analysis, highlights and interactive polls. Moments – a vertical social media-style feed feature – has been upgraded to include multi-language support and can now be accessed on Roku TVs.

The NBA App streams all matches not shown by UK rights holder, TNT Sports, with in-language streams (Spanish, Portuguese and Korean), the return of the NBA Strategy Stream, which breaks down in-game tactics and NBA HooperVision - which features NBA legend Quentin Richardson and special guests. Additional alternate stream options will be announced throughout the season.