League has worked with Sportradar on new tech

The NBA has launched a number of interactive graphics in partnership with Sportradar.

This includes 4Sight Streaming, which generates animated overlays and insights from hundreds of thousands of data points per game, including skeletal tracking data. This includes features such as predictions of who will win the game.

In addition, Sportradar has created advanced visualisations, which use the same data to create interactive graphics including 3D animations, heat maps and player performance metrics.

More betting focused innovations, such as a 3D live match tracker with customisable angles, and gambling monitoring tech, have also been created.

Eric Conrad, EVP of rights & strategic partnerships - USA & Latam, Sportradar, said: “Sportradar is committed to deepening our longstanding partnership with the NBA, while also supporting betting operators and media companies in capitalizing on the immense global popularity of the league. Sportradar’s proprietary technology, underpinned by the application of powerful AI to deep data, continues to reimagine how fans interact with the NBA. We are excited by what the future holds, driven by our constant innovation.”