The NFL and Genius Sport have extended their partnership through to the end of the 2027/28 season.

Genius Sports will remain the NFL’s exclusive distributor of real-time, official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats data and the NFL’s official sports betting data feed to media companies and sports betting operators globally.

For broadcasts, this will see Second Spectrum’s real-time augmentation engine continue to embed the Next Gen Stats data into coverage. Genius also supplies fan engagement tools to the competition, as well as several teams.

In addition, the deal includes exclusive right to distribute official NFL Watch & Bet low latency live game video feeds to sportsbooks both in the US & Canada and internationally. Genius also provides data for betting services.

Brent Lawton, vice president of business development & strategic investments for the NFL, said: “Since our partnership began in 2021, Genius Sports has been an integral part of taking our official data feeds to market and working with sportsbooks to develop new ways for fans to engage with the NFL. We’re excited to extend our relationship with Genius and look forward to working with them to develop the next generation of NFL fans.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, added: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the NFL for five further seasons from today, through Super Bowl LXII. In just two years, the NFL and Genius Sports have set a new standard for data-driven fan engagement, and we look forward to powering immersive experiences for NFL fans, broadcasters, teams, sportsbooks, brands and more. Also, Genius Sports will continue to help safeguard the integrity of all NFL games, which is critically important to the NFL, by continuing to provide our 24/7 bet monitoring services.”