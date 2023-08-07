The NHL is using Brightcove technology for the delivery of digital video content on league and club websites, as well as the NHL app.

The league and 32 clubs will use Brightcove’s products for ingest, players, management, data and insights, and monetization, and joins the likes of Concacaf, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and more in doing so.

Brightcove CEO Marc DeBevoise said: “The NHL has selected Brightcove to ensure its fans receive reliable, high-quality and efficient video streaming, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to enhance their streaming capabilities. We look forward to working with the League to deliver a world-class, seamless streaming user experience to NHL fans worldwide.”

Nili Doft, NHL SVP of digital media, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Brightcove to support the delivery of video content across League digital platforms. We look forward to working with Brightcove, who will help us continue to deliver great experiences for our passionate fans through their innovative streaming solutions.”