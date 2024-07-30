Olympic Broadcasting Services and Alibaba have launched OBS Live Cloud 3.0, which has become the main method of remote distribution for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The new platform is being used with two thirds of booked remote services, across 54 broadcasters, taking over from a satellite system that had been in use since 1964. These include two UHD broadcasters, and overall 379 video (11 UHD, 368 HD) and 100 audio feeds are being transmitted via Live Cloud.

OBS Live Cloud was first demonstrated at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, and then was used by 22 broadcasters at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

OBS’ Content+ content delivery platform also continutes to be hosted on Alibaba Cloud, with over 11,000 hours of content available. For the first time, this content is available to be downloaded in three different resolutions facilitating usage including linear, digital and/or social. Alibaba’s cloud platform is also being used for OBS’ AI-enhanced 3D replays, which were revealed in May.

Yiannis Exarchos, OBS CEO, said, “With approximately half of the world’s population watching the Games, technologies like Alibaba Cloud help us tell the stories of the best athletes in the world, but also bring the world together in ways which are more exciting and inspirational. Broadcasting the Games is fundamental in trying to do that, and having partners like Alibaba that help us bring this dream to life are very valuable for us.”

Selina Yuan, president of international business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, “We are very excited to see the evolution of Olympic broadcasting from Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, enabled by Alibaba Cloud’s extensive global infrastructure and proven AI technologies. The partnership between Alibaba Cloud and OBS amplifies our commitment to help transform the viewer experience at the Olympic Games, turning technology innovations into practical applications for tangible results. We are honored to support Paris 2024 as the most digitally compelling Olympics ever.”