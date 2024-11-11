Pixellot has appointed Doron Gerstel as its CEO, after Alon Werber left the position

Werber had led the automated production company for almost a decade, and said: “After nearly a decade as CEO, I have decided to move on to other challenges. I do so with gratitude to everyone who made our success possible, and with a deep sense of accomplishment. It was a privilege to lead the company that pioneered and became the market leader in automated sports video and data solutions.

“Pixellot is stronger than ever, with over 40,000 systems deployed across 80 countries, streaming 150,000 games monthly across 19 sports. Thanks to Pixellot, countless families can watch talented young athletes engage in the character-building activities that sports represent. I wish Doron the best; with his experience and track record, I’m confident that he will lead Pixellot to continuous innovation and new heights.”

Gerstel has previously held senior roles at tech companies such as Perion Network, Panaya, Nolio, Syneron and Zend Technologies during over 35 years in the industry.

Gerstel said: “I knew that it would take a profound opportunity to bring me off the bench, and running Pixellot is precisely that position. I am honoured to join Pixellot, a company that has invented and scaled new technologies that enable what’s happening on the field to be streamed to millions of fans worldwide.

“Sports play an essential role in teaching us the importance of preparation, resilience, healthy competition, and the power of community. Alon and his team have done a tremendous job building a platform that empowers sports organizations everywhere. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Pixellot to create new growth opportunities and drive the value we bring to our partners, customers, and the broader sports community.”

Pixellot board member, and managing director of Ligue 1 football club PSG, Ronen Nir, said: “Pixellot’s Board of Directors is deeply grateful to Alon for his leadership and strategic vision over the past decade. His dedication has been instrumental in driving Pixellot to its current success.

“We are extremely happy with Doron Gerstel joining us as CEO. Doron’s extensive experience and track record in building world-class teams, creating performance cultures, and driving transformative growth across a variety of industries and verticals make him the ideal person to lead Pixellot into its next exciting chapter. He knows how to anticipate market trends and position companies to seize the opportunities of today and tomorrow.”