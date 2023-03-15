Pixellot has agreed a strategic partnership with Chinese technology company Baidu.

The deal will see Pixellot’s AI-powered automated camera system used in sport venues across China, with 200 systems installed immediately and the aim to add another 6000 in the next three years.

In addition to filming the matches for fans, Pixellot’s system can be used for sports analytics and video breakdown, offering analytics for review and highlights, and enabling coaches to improve team performance. The entire partnership includes live game streaming technology, automated highlights, and advertisement placements.

The local Chengdu government, Baidu, Pixellot, and a local SaaS and OTT provider were directly involved in the project’s launch, which took place on 14 March.

Director Mr. Liu Gang of the Chengdu Event Operation center said: “We are excited to be part of this innovative project that will revolutionize China’s sports market. It is a unique opportunity for us to collaborate with Pixellot and Baidu, and we are looking forward to the project’s success.”

Liu Chuan, solution director of Baidu’s Intelligent Cloud Sports Industry, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Pixellot, whose AI-driven sports production solutions are a perfect fit for our strategic vision of delivering innovative technology solutions to communities. We see huge potential for growth in China’s sports market, and this partnership is a significant step towards realizing that potential.”

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber commented: “We are delighted to partner with Baidu and support them in their ambitious and exciting community sports project. We believe that our technology solutions will be a game-changer for sports fans and families around the county.”

The founder of Chengdu Baidu Technology Ltd, Mr. Du, said, “We are proud to be part of this partnership and look forward to collaborating with Pixellot and Baidu to create innovative solutions for China’s sports market.”