Pixellot has unveiled the Pixellot Show S3 – what it describes as “the next generation AI-automated sports camera.”

The company says the camera has superior image and audio quality, as well as advanced AI capabilities. It is based on eight years of field experience and collaborative customer feedback and has been specifically designed to address the current challenges of sports organisations looking to live stream games easily and cost-effectively.

The S3 has a 12K three camera array, providing a “vivid, sharp video image,” says Pixellot. It offers a number of built-in modes, including a broadcast view, a tactical view for analysis, and a full-pitch panoramic view.

The camera has a “50% boost in resolution” compared to previous generation models, which improves the AI visual tracking algorithms, significantly upgrading ball and player tracking, resulting in a “smoother and more refined video output,” says Pixellot.

The camera system can be operated under varying conditions for 19 different sports, including full pitches or small courts, indoors and outdoors, from distance, or close to the pitch.

The size and weight of the camera have been significantly reduced, and the installation process has been simplified, too. A single cable connects all the components, making the installation and setup process a speedy process.

Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Pixellot Show S3 to the market, creating a new standard for sports streaming as part of our end-to-end sports video and data solution. The S3’s superior image quality and improved AI capabilities enable sports streaming with unparalleled precision and clarity. We also made sure to significantly simplify the system installation process making it easier for sports organizations to scale at a faster and more cost-effective pace.”

Gal Oz, co-founder and CTO of Pixellot, added: “The Pixellot Show S3 represents another milestone in automated sports technology. Together with our open platform which integrates video, data, and monetization capabilities, the S3 empowers sports organizations and coaches to capture and share games at a whole new level of quality. The S3 provides multiple capturing modes to cater to the needs of the viewers and the coaching staff and runs on Linux OS for advanced security and privacy.”