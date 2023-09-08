The Portuguese Football Federation has partnered with Pixellot for digital transformation.

The company’s automated production system, OTT application, analytics, and video exchange platform will be used with five leagues as well as the national training centre.

The partnership will begin with Pixellot’s production suite, which automates the entire process from camera work to the OTT platform, being used for over 1,000 games in the 3rd Men’s league (Liga 3), the Men’s U23 league (Liga Revelação), the 1st Women’s league (Liga BPI), and both the 1st Men’s and 1st Women’s Futsal leagues (Liga Placard). Its kit will also be installed and implemented at the national training centre in Lisbon.

The Pixellot-produced matches will be accompanied by live graphics and commentary, and the content will be distributed through the Federation’s OTT platform, Canal 11. The platform will also serve as a hub for editorial and external content, including exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Pixellot will also introduce a coaching and exchange video and data platform for the five leagues.

Hugo Freitas, CTO at the Portuguese Football Federation, said: “Our partnership with Pixellot represents a significant step in our digital transformation, revolutionizing league coverage and providing an immersive, data-rich experience for fans, coaches, and players. We are sure that the fruits of this investment and the implementation of these technologies will further advance Portuguese football, engage the fans across the country and allow us to discover the next generation of talents.”

Pixellot CEO Alon Werber added: “We are thrilled to partner with the Portuguese Football Federation, widely recognized as one of the most prestigious organizations in the global football landscape. The aspiration to embark on a digital transformation journey perfectly aligns our commitment to democratizing the sports video and analytics domain. By joining forces, we will provide an unrivaled and immersive viewing experience, coupled with comprehensive analysis tools, empowering fans, coaches, and players alike to delve deeper into the game they love.”