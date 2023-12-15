Racecourse Media Group has agreed a multi-year partnership with Ellipse for data and analytics.

The pair will work on tracking data to generate a suite of analytics, modelling new performance indices and pre-race and post-race insights, known as RaceiQ metrics. It is described as the first project of its kind for the sport.

In order to do this, Ellipse, which also runs CricViz and TennisViz, and RMG have been working with former champion jockey and broadcaster Ruby Walsh; the voice of ITV’s racing commentary, Richard Hoiles; recently crowned HWPA broadcaster of the year, Lydia Hislop; and Racing TV presenter and analyst Angus McNae. In addition, former jockey Page Fuller has joined Ellipse as lead editorial analyst for RaceiQ.

One of the RaceiQ metrics, Lengths Gained Jumping (LGJ), has recently been introduced to Racing TV’s coverage and determines how well a horse has jumped throughout a race compared with its rivals and therefore if it affected the outcome of the race.

Roderick Grafton, MD of horse racing at Ellipse, said: “We’re delighted to be working on such an innovative project with RMG. The opportunity to combine our data science expertise with the knowledge of legends in the sport will allow us to produce RaceiQ metrics that will bring a deeper level of insight and understanding to racing audiences. Lengths Gained Jumping is the first such metric and we are thrilled with the interest it has received so far.”

Guy Evans-Tipping, CEO of Ellipse, commented: “We are extremely excited to be partnering with RMG on this first-of-its-kind project in horse racing. Ellipse has proven experience in delivering innovative analytics metrics across sports and our aim with horse racing is to attract and engage a new audience. The team are hugely excited about innovating new performance metrics for RMG’s audience. It is a unique opportunity to demystify horse racing and will no doubt uncover new angles and narratives in the sport.”

Martin Stevenson, CEO of RMG, added: “This partnership with Ellipse will herald a new chapter in how we understand and engage with the sport of racing. Ellipse has shown how, through the likes of CricViz in cricket, sport can be brought to life with innovative data and analytics. We look forward to working together to engage with existing fans and attract new fans to the sport by using data to help predict how races might be run and won, which will also prove a valuable betting tool.”