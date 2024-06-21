Partnership with T-Mobile also allows select fans to hear live streams of audio from on board

SailGP has installed 5G-powered cameras underneath each of its boats for its event in New York this weekend, 22-23 June.

T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions will be used to ensure connectivity for the cameras, named Foil Cams, which aim to show the super-fast speeds of the boats from a new angle. The existing cameras on the athletes’ side of the boat will continue to also provide feeds for the broadcast.

In addition, the 5G network will allow select fans in chase boats following the race will be able to hear live-streamed race audio through headsets.

SailGP’s live broadcasts are entirely produced in London, wherever the competition’s races are in the world.

Callie Field, president of T-Mobile Business Group, said: “Now, 5G-powered cameras will be capturing the action like never before – from under the boats moving at breakneck speeds – and transferring that footage to a live broadcast. This is just our latest step in setting a new standard for how data and 5G can improve fan experiences and live event operations.”

SailGP CTO Warren Jones added: “The maritime environment presents some of the most demanding engineering challenges on the planet. Add to that the intricate network topology of New York City, and the complexity increases exponentially. With each race, T-Mobile helps us raise the level. Testing new ideas under such challenging conditions fuels our creativity to help us give our fans, athletes, coaches and operational teams the best possible experience in any condition.”