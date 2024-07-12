Fans will be able to watch an immersive 3D experience of the upcoming season four final

SailGP has added augmented reality and virtual reality experiences to its app, ahead of its season four final this weekend, 13-14 July.

Fans at the event will be able to watch an immersive 3D experience by pointing their iOS device at the action unfolding in front of them. The VR feature uses GPS technology and works on both WiFi and mobile connectivity, provides a 360-viewing angle of the racecourse, plus on water graphical overlays, live stats, F50 boat tracking, and more.

It uses SailGP’s LiveLineFX technology to do this, a formerly in-house tool that the organisation began offering to other sports and rights owners earlier this year.

There is also an AR experience in the app, which allows fans to see the F50 catamarans up close. They can have a 360 tour of an F50, with a 3D view and the ability to zoom in and out to check out all of the core components that enable these boats to reach speeds of up to 100 km/h (60 mph). They can also take a selfie with the boat.

Both features will be in use for the grand final, with the aim to bring them to all 14 events in SailGP’s next season.

SailGP CTO Warren Jones said: “SailGP has been at the forefront of technology and innovation in sport and these experiential app upgrades are fueled by our continued desire to revolutionise and enhance the viewing experience for our fans. The inclusion of AR and VR in the SailGP app will provide tech-savvy and data-hungry fans with an even greater understanding and passion for the sport, which continues to grow in popularity worldwide.”

Images: SailGP