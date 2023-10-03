SailGP Technologies, which among other things is responsible for the competition’s broadcast graphics, has relocated its main office to the UK.

Launch and space systems company Rocket Lab USA has acquired the company’s former New Zealand manufacturing facility, having earlier partnered with SailGP Technologies for parts in its Electron Rocket. More than 50 SailGP Technologies New Zealand based team members will remain at the facility and join the Rocket Lab team.

Meanwhile, SailGP Technologies, which launched last year and works on a range of projects including broadcast graphics and data analysis as well as boat building and designing, will relocate its manufacturing facility to Southampton. SailGP’s head office is in London.

SailGP CEO Sir Russell Coutts said: “As we continue a steep growth trajectory in markets around the world, we are looking forward to moving our technology and innovation arm closer to our global headquarters, events, teams, and world-class racing, most of which are located in the northern hemisphere.

“The knowledge and commitment of our Warkworth team has been vital to the success of SailGP. With experience honed across more than two decades, they’re among the best in the business and we’re delighted that their skills, expertise and experience can remain in New Zealand for many years to come. We know the team at Rocket Lab will benefit from their skills and the staff are all really excited to be joining Rocket Lab for what promises to be an incredible future ahead.”