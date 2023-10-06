Game Mode will allow fans to watch the match from the same perspective as video games such as the FIFA series

Sky Sports will trial a new camera angle, Game Mode, for Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday, 8 October.

Game Mode will feature within the match broadcast, and provide a perspective similar to the football gaming world. It is a gantry level railcam, provided by BatCam, that follows the action side to side as the camera angle does in video games such as FIFA and EA Sports FC, and Sky Sports hopes it will, “give the viewer a greater appreciation of space as well as showing runs and ball movement from a different perspective”.

The test will see a standard broadcast shown on Sky Sports Premier League, with an alternative broadcast on Sky Sports Football that replaces standard “camera 1” footage with the Game Mode angle.

It is the first time Sky has used a gantry level railcam in football and has been built in close collaboration with both the Premier League and Arsenal. The Premier League will be making the ‘Game Mode’ system available to all of its international broadcast partners and if Sunday’s trial proves successful the camera could be utilised for all future Premier League fixtures at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Sky Sports director of production Phil Marshall said: “We’re very excited to see what ‘Game Mode’ can bring to the overall viewing experience for fans and believe it has great potential when it comes to in-game innovation. We thank Arsenal FC and the Premier League for their support in testing this innovation.”

Premier League head of media operations and innovation Rachael Nightingale added: “The Premier League is always looking for ways to enhance the broadcast experience for fans around the world. During this period of testing with Sky Sports and Arsenal FC, we hope ‘Game Mode’ will provide a new and exciting way to enjoy the action at home.”