Spiideo has acquired optical tracking and sports data generation business Signality.

The acquisition adds Signality’s AI-powered real-time data and analytics technology to Spiideo’s repetioire, with the aim to roll them out to multiple sports, regions and tiers. Signality’s technology automates movement and other data collection from video content, and currently focuses on football, with some custom solutions in Aussie Rules, baseball, and wave pool surfing.

Signality was founded in 2016, before becoming part of IMG Arena in 2022 after an investment from the company. It became independent again this year, following IMG Arena being put up for sale and being bought out by the management, and now returns to being in-house.

Spiideo provides an automated production system which includes AI-powered automated cameras, a cloud-based live streaming platform, and vieo analysis tool, and raised £15.7 million in funding earlier this year.

Patrik Olsson, CEO & co-founder of Spiideo, said: “This is a transformative moment for Spiideo and our customers. By integrating Signality’s optical tracking technology with our comprehensive product suite, we are redefining how sports video and data work together. This acquisition accelerates our mission to deliver powerful, cloud-based solutions that enhance the way sports are broadcast, analyzed, and consumed.”

David Habrman, CEO of Signality, added: “We are thrilled to join Spiideo, a company that shares our vision for innovation and automation in sports technology. Integrating our data generation capabilities with Spiideo’s product will enable organizations to achieve unmatched insights and efficiencies, setting a new standard for the industry.”