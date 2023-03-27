It tailored the European and South American feeds of Germany v Peru and Morocco v Brazil without any access to production

Germany v Peru and Morocco v Brazil saw a personalised advertising first, with Sponixtech tailoring pitch-side LEDs to different territories simultaneously without any access to the production or the stadia.

Designed, managed, and implemented from Sponix’s Doha office, SPBoard tech didn’t need to use OB vans, any access to the site or any part of production. It overlaid feeds for right holders in South America to position their brands across different regions more strategically, showing different pitchside advertising to that shown in Europe.

Both games were on the same night, on two different continents (Africa and Europe), were served from another continent (Asia) producing feeds for the fourth continent (South America).

This was done with only the PGM feed, by using Realtime processing and by adding virtual overlays to the live feed. There is no limit to the number of feeds it can create, with the number of cloud servers in use the only practical limiting factor - meaning a user could create feeds for certain demographics as well as territories.

Mohammad Ali Abbaspour, founder and CEO of SponixTech, said: “This was a great step for us to implement our tech in two of the top international friendlies on Saturday, without having any hardware, cameras, staff, or access to the production teams in these stadiums. We managed to implement everything fully remotely, just using the World feed.”