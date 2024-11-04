EMG Gravity Media-owned company Origins Digital used Sportel to showcase its off-to-shelf OTT app creator, which has been used by global sports leagues and federations to stream live sports content with a range of advanced features.

The software provides an interactive timeline, with key moments of the game highlighted using immediately recognisable icons, making it possible to jump directly to each goal, yellow card, or other significant incidents in the game.

The app also presents data such as league tables, and live stats, as well as access to different camera positions for replaying content from different angles. There are even chat functions in the app too, to enable you to exchange messages with friends while watching a game.

Origins Digital revealed that HBS used an app developed by the company during the World Cup. HBS sold the app as part of a digital pack offered to broadcasters picking up its coverage. 150m users streamed the final using the app.

Other clients of Origins Digital include Serie A, Bundesliga, FFGolf.tv, Tour de France and the French Handball League.

Rémi Chasles, CEO at Origins Digital, said: “It spares the time and complexity it takes to develop an app in-house. We can develop an app for a client and maintain it too, in as little as a few weeks from planning to roll out.”