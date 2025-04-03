Little Dot Sport will continue to manage and produce content for Team GB’s official YouTube channel for another four years

Little Dot Studios has won a four-year extension of its YouTube agreement with Team GB, under its sports-specialist label, Little Dot Sport.

The renewal follows its work during Paris 2024, where the Team GB YouTube channel, managed by Little Dot Sport, outperformed all direct competitors, generated the highest engagement of any National Olympic Committee channel, and saw a 55% surge in subscribers.

Leading up to the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina 2026 and the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles 2028, Little Dot Sport will continue to manage and produce content for Team GB’s official YouTube channel.

Its content includes behind-the-scenes pieces, athlete-led original formats, interviews, and YouTube Shorts.

Carly Hodgson, head of marketing at Team GB, said: “Little Dot Sport has played a key role in growing Team GB’s digital presence. YouTube remains a vital platform for sharing the stories, personalities and performances that define Team GB, and this renewed collaboration allows us to build on a proven content strategy that delivers real impact both during and outside of our Games time.”

Robbie Spargo, managing director of Little Dot Sport, added: “This renewed agreement reflects a clear strategy: to position Team GB as a leader in digital engagement. By combining data-driven content planning with creative storytelling, we’ll continue to grow the channel’s impact, deepening fan relationships and ensuring that Team GB remains front of mind for the entire Olympic cycle.”