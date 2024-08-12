With the increasing accessibility of 5G networks globally, there is a growing trend toward leveraging 5G for live video contribution and distribution. Content providers are exploring 5G networks to deliver streams at fast speeds and high quality, creating opportunities for improved viewing experiences and leveraging advanced networks for a wider variety of sports content.

This is a top-down scenario. The adoption of 5G will initially start with tier one workflows and rapidly extend to tier two workflows as coverage expands and its adoption becomes more widespread. Two distinct workflows are expected to emerge from the availability of 5G as a result.

The first involves reallocating funds and bandwidth made available by 5G to develop new and improved methods of content production. This will enhance fan engagement, betting opportunities, and other interactive experiences. By leveraging the high bandwidth and low latency of 5G, broadcasters and content creators can offer richer, more immersive experiences that were previously not possible with traditional methods.

The second workflow will focus on cost savings through remote and cloud production. For many organizations, especially those involved in tier two events, 5G will enable more efficient and cost-effective production methods. This will reduce the need for extensive on-site crews and large outside broadcast (OB) van infrastructures, making high-quality production more accessible and affordable.

Looking at the bottom line

As 5G coverage expands and these workflows become more established, the overall landscape of sports broadcasting and production will see significant improvements in both innovation and cost efficiency.

There are definite bottom-line advantages. Broadcast production and primary distribution over public 5G networks offer a significant cost advantage over dedicated fibre networks in terms of transport and on-prem production costs. While applications requiring private 5G networks for top tier events prioritise application feasibility over cost savings, the broader implementation of 5G will enable more remote and cloud production. This will have a notable impact on production costs, particularly for tier two events where sending a crew or large OB van infrastructure is not feasible.

Additionally, 5G will facilitate new revenue streams for content owners. As seen with major leagues, 5G not only enables the acquisition of diverse and unique content but also allows for cross-pollination to international target audiences, which would be cost-prohibitive using traditional delivery methods.

An ideal 5G-based sports OB setup would require all venues to be equipped with 5G infrastructure. Fortunately, this upgrade is already happening at major sports event venues and is gradually extending to tier two sporting venues as well. The implementation of 5G will revolutionize on-premises production by connecting high-throughput wireless cameras from arenas to OB units, and it will also boost the adoption of remote and cloud production by addressing bandwidth and latency challenges.

Accelerating innovation

5G is more than just another connection point; it is a powerful accelerator that leverages cloud technology to enhance fan engagement and in-venue experiences. Its low latency, high throughput connection, and fast edge processing with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) architecture facilitate these advancements. For instance, the NHL’s recent Verizon 5G remote cloud live production showcased how 5G enables various components of the live production chain.

It is not overstating it to say that leveraging cloud technology, this NHL use case was only made possible through 5G. Various components of the live production chain were utilized: Zixi for low latency transport, Vizrt for cloud-based switching, Evertz for replays, and Engine X for generating the HLS. This innovative approach highlights how 5G can transform live sports production by integrating cutting-edge technologies to deliver an exceptional fan experience.

Currently, sports broadcasting relies heavily on fiber infrastructure. However, a hybrid or bonded workflow will emerge, leveraging 5G in addition to existing fiber infrastructure and public internet networks to meet reliability and throughput requirements.

Challenges remain

There are still challenges. The first is the coverage of the 5G network. Although infrastructure is gradually expanding, it is still primarily concentrated in urban areas. Expanding this coverage to more regions will be essential for widespread adoption. The second challenge, which is less daunting, involves the adoption of new workflows and the transition away from traditional methods. Embracing these new technologies and processes will require education and a shift in mindset, but it holds the promise of significantly enhancing production capabilities and efficiency in the long run. As infrastructure improves and workflows evolve, the benefits of 5G will become increasingly accessible and impactful.

Eric Bolten is VP of strategic account development at Zixi