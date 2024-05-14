Extreme Networks’ CTO of EMEA, Markus Nispel, reveals how he believes AR, VR, and more will be used in stadiums

Technology has already changed the way we enjoy sports in Europe, and it’s about to change a lot more. Football stadiums used to be stands and a pitch. That was it. Now, there are screens above the stands that show instant replays, VAR decisions, and more. There is goal-line technology. Cameras fly around inside the stadium. We use our phones to show our tickets, pay for food, check lineups, place bets, and perhaps most importantly, share the fantastic experience online (depending on how the match goes, of course).

And now, 6 GHz Wi-Fi is expanding the possibilities through connectivity. From Manchester United’s Old Trafford to Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park, European sporting arenas are installing fast, secure Wi-Fi to accommodate the coming wave of technology.

Here’s what that does and will do for the fan experience.

The things that are already in progress

Europe has already begun weaving technology into the fabric of the sporting experience, and there is more to come. To understand what will come, we need only look at the US. Many fans will argue that America is the king of sports-related entertainment - from the Jumbotron in basketball to the spectacle that is the Super Bowl - and America sporting venues tend to be a step ahead of their European counterparts when it comes to embracing new trends.

A good example is the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park, which recently became the first major stadium to adopt Wi-Fi 6E, providing fans with a much faster and smoother internet connection. This might seem insignificant at first, but it means that even a crowd of over 40,000 fans can now stream videos simultaneously, whether it’s highlights or slow-motion replays from the game or even other game broadcasts.

Of course, high-quality streaming is not the only or even primary benefit. Outside the stadium, today’s fans want to stay connected to several games, sports, people, stats, and their fantasy teams, all at once – and a strong Wi-Fi network makes that possible inside the stadium. This is already in progress, as football teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and more have prioritised network upgrades, allowing fans to engage seamlessly from within the venue to create an immersive and interconnected sports experience.

The things that will come soon

Cinema lovers will remember what it was like to watch a 3D movie for the first time: you put on a pair of glasses, and then, suddenly, the movie had another dimension.

Well, live sports are already 3D – but imagine if you had a set of augmented reality (AR) glasses that showed match stats such as athlete names, distance covered, successful tackles, goals scored, top speeds, dunks (whatever stats you want, essentially), overlaid right on your view of the game. You could also watch replays of amazing plays or controversial calls from different angles without taking your eyes off the action or burying your face in your phone.

Then comes the engagement side of things. There will soon be a million things to do, from ordering food and drinks from your phone to participating in polls, voting for player of the match, betting, content creation, and in-venue discussions, not to mention sharing the experience with social media, friends, and family outside the stadium.

Sporting venues could even offer international fans an in-stadium VR experience. Of course, nothing would replace the real thing, but European sports have fans from all over the world who would appreciate a more immersive experience delivered without the cost of travelling.

All of this is coming. It’s just a matter of time.

Optimised venue operations

Having next-generation Wi-Fi in stadiums and sporting venues is also a goldmine of information for the hosting venue, and that data is a game-changer for its operations.

By analysing how people move around the venue, they can determine where to put staff, concessions, and anything else fans might need. This allows them to handle crowds more smoothly and improve the experience for everyone.

By tapping into these real-time network analytics, venues can effectively manage and optimise network usage data, tackle potential issues, and track Wi-Fi performance and usage trends across the arena. This translates to more informed decision-making in venue operations, ultimately enhancing both digital and on-site fan experiences throughout the stadium.

The final score

In conclusion, technology is rapidly transforming how Europeans enjoy sports – and we’ve only just begun. From seamless video streaming and real-time stats overlaid on the action through AR glasses to interactive experiences and personalised services, the future of sports spectating is all about creating a more connected and immersive experience for fans, both in the stadium and around the world. To realise this vision, robust, next-generation network infrastructure is essential, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and enabling the high-speed data transmission crucial to the success of these groundbreaking innovations.

Markus Nispel is CTO, EMEA, for cloud networking company Extreme Networks

