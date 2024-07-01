C15 Studio president and co-founder Amory B. Schwartz gives his reasons why sport will be key to FAST channels

When it comes to broadcast media, FAST is the future.

The growth of free ad-supported streaming television continues to accelerate. There are now around 2,000 channels in the US alone, taking an ever-bigger market share. According to viewership data from Nielsen Gauge, Tubi accounted for 1.8% of all TV watched by Americans on all platforms in May 2024, with Roku Channel recording 1.5% and PlutoTV 0.9%.

That change is being replicated in other territories as media companies embrace FAST’s potent blend of always-on, free-to-air accessibility and the commercial potential of programmatically served and digitally targeted advertising.

At C15 Studio, we believe sport is next. FAST makes sense for sports rights holders, many of whom urgently need to address the new paradigm of declining pay-TV audiences and reduced rights fees. In that context, FAST offers significant audience growth potential – a top-of-funnel play with the benefit of additional partnership inventory.

And that mushrooming in channels – alongside a switch to IPTV delivery and consumption – will spark a rush to quality in the FAST 2.0 era. Platform operators want premium brands that can generate value and magnetise viewers.

Elite sport has largely been missing from FAST line-ups until now, but that is about to change. Whatever the platform, sport has an unmatched capacity to attract audiences and advertisers.

The unique strengths of sport content can help it deliver more wins in this new arena.

Defining brands with varied content

Amid the intense competition of a cluttered FAST ecosystem, strong identities will cut through. Branded channels led by sports properties will engage viewers and instantly provide valuable context.

At C15 Studio, we are proud to work with one of the most instantly recognisable brands in sport and global culture. In May, we oversaw the US launch of the Formula 1 Channel, which brings viewers a wealth of highlights, analysis, classic Grand Prix races and documentaries from the world’s premier motorsport series, as well as replays of F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy races five days after each event.

For petrolheads, this is a surefire proposition. Meanwhile, it can draw casual viewers into the F1 universe, offering an introduction to the sport’s personalities and an education in its finer technical points. Many of those new fans can graduate to live broadcasts and other subscription products.

Other channels are building on similarly strong foundations. SquashTV, operated by C15 Studio and the Professional Squash Association (PSA), offers a vital outlet for a huge participation sport ahead of a long-awaited Olympic debut at LA 2028.

It provides a showcase for the best men’s and women’s players in the world – and the incredible spectacle of squash as a live sport. The PSA holds its elite tournaments in extraordinary landmark venues, touring its transparent cube courts to places like the Pyramids in Egypt and Grand Central Station in New York City.

Later this summer, C15 Studio will introduce One Championship TV, which captures not just the action but the ethos of the world’s largest martial arts organisation.

Between live events, highlights, original series and behind-the-scenes access, the channel will show how One Championship elevates honour and respect through combat sports.

Embracing live appeal

Library content has been a major driver of the first wave of FAST channels.

It is not difficult to understand why. Free-to-air streaming allows for inexpensive distribution and an often low-stakes viewing commitment. For media companies, it is an ideal way of turning older programming into new recurring revenue.

There is room for a variety of approaches - channels can be based not just around classic movies or TV shows but single points of IP. Baywatch, The Price Is Right, Supermarket Sweep, Three’s Company, Escape to the Country and Mr Bean: The Animated Series are just some of the dozens of programmes that are being shown 24/7 in one territory or another.

As all TV becomes streaming TV, however, audience expectations will proliferate and competition will intensify. Premium FAST channel operators will be looking for other powerful ways to make an impact and stimulate longer and longer watch times.

As has been evident across other content platforms, this is where live sport has an edge. Across C15 Studio’s channels – excluding the Formula 1 Channel, which does not have access to live rights – we broadcast over 200 hours of live coverage in our first month. Live event programming will be a significant pull factor for FAST audiences, and these channels will also provide rights holders with a crucial connection to their fanbases through a crowded media landscape.

Taking channel-building seriously

As the FAST space matures, sports rights holders will only capitalise if they can provide a compelling experience. The standard to emulate is still set by top-tier traditional broadcasters like ESPN, Sky and NBC Sports.

At C15 Studio, we are pursuing that target through an emphasis on media best practice: thoughtful scheduling and storytelling, striking idents and promotions, thematically relevant current season programming and, of course, live coverage.

Running a 24/7 FAST channel is difficult, complex work. It requires a strategy not just for programming and presentation but the legal grind of negotiating multiple technology deals and international distribution agreements, as well as the set-up, management and optimisation of advertising sales and billing relationships.

Moreover, sport is a media proposition with its own distinctive challenges and characteristics. It involves localised rights partnerships and exclusive sponsor category relationships. Its fanbases have their own particular viewing habits and demands.

A tailored model that responds to the priorities of rights holder partners, taking on the technical and practical burdens that are challenging to meet alone, is best. As well as a multi-channel approach that helps reduce overheads and achieve economies of scale.

As sport seizes the possibilities of FAST, that approach can make all the difference.

Amory B. Schwartz is co-founder and president of C15 Studio