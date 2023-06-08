Boxing promoter Top Rank has partnered with WSC Sports for real-time highlights and use of its archive.

Real-time fight highlights will be created with the WSC Sports platform, and the Top Rank archive, spanning more than 50 years, will also be put into the platform - allowing for easier access to historic highlights.

Top Rank will also join the WSC Sports For Creators Programme, which gives content creators access to the Top Rank archive for free, allowing them to distribute content across any social media platform without copyright infringement using a revenue sharing arrangement. Creators involved in this for Top Rank content include IFL TV, Fight Source, Gorilla Productions, Rich the fight Historian, Boxing News, and Narices Rotas.

Brian Kelly, Top Rank’s chief revenue officer, said: “We’re delighted to partner with WSC Sports and use their AI technology to deliver the best possible fight highlights experience to the fans. We’re excited to be pioneers with WSC Sports and their mutually beneficial ‘Creators Program’ that will allow Top Rank’s content to be used by creators and shared to their audiences across their social media channels. This inventive approach means more eyeballs on our content and provides a fresh revenue opportunity for all involved.”

Daniel Shichman, co-founder and CEO of WSC Sports, added: “Top Rank’s innovative approach combined with WSC Sports’ technology empowers creators to grow their brands while unlocking new revenue opportunities. With WSC, creators can easily generate and monetize content utilizing fight footage of the all-time greatest, including Ali, Tyson, Hagler, Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and of current greats like Tyson Fury, Shakur Stevenson, and Lomachenko without the risk of making IP infringements.”