He has more than two decades of experience in the media industry, including leadership roles at AWS and Grass Valley

TVU Networks has appointed Mike Cronk as vice president of strategy.

He has over two decades of experience in the media industry, and has held roles including head of product for live media services at AWS; VP of core technologies at Grass Valley; and founding chairman of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS).

In his new role, he will focus on scaling TVU’s services, expanding its adoption among media organisations worldwide, and enhancing the company’s offerings for customers, partners, and the broader media community.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, said: “Mike Cronk joins TVU at a time of unparalleled innovation and momentum for our company. His deep expertise in cloud transformation, media workflows, and product strategy will enable us to continue redefining how broadcasters engage their audiences. With Mike’s leadership, we will further strengthen our position as the trusted partner for media supply chain transformation worldwide, turning our customers’ most ambitious projects into reality.

“Mike’s vision and expertise align perfectly with TVU Networks’ mission to transform the broadcast industry. His addition to our leadership team marks an exciting chapter for TVU as we continue to innovate and collaborate with our clients to redefine what’s possible in live media production.”

Cronk added: “TVU has been at the forefront of live video production for nearly two decades, forging strong partnerships with media organizations worldwide. This year alone, TVU has enabled groundbreaking cloud-based workflows, from leveraging AI-assisted production during major sports events to powering fully cloud-based workflows for this year’s biggest elections. The opportunity to contribute to such a visionary company at this pivotal moment is truly exciting. Together with our customers, we have the potential to achieve even greater milestones and transform the industry further.”