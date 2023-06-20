TVU Networks has revealed the products and services it will be offering at the 2024 Olympics.

Taking place at 35 venues mainly in Paris, but also across France and Tahiti, the Games will be taking place 26 July-11 August next year.

TVU’s offering will include its IP and cloud-based remote production system, with its TVU RPS One for portable hybrid REMI, TVU Producer for professional cloud production, TVU RPS and TVU RPS Link Encoder for synchronized multi-camera IP remote production, and TVU Remote Commentator for synchronized on-air audio commentaries. All of these are available on a rental basis.

The AI-driven TVU Search will also be available, which is a a cloud-native, ingesting, indexing, search and clipping service where you type in what you are looking for and it locates the content. There will also be TVU Channel, which offers a service for creating, managing, and monetizing live programming channels across various platforms, including connected TV, OTA and OTT.

As usual, TVU will also be providing rental access to its TVU One 5G cellular transmitter in Paris as well as its full complement of IP and cloud-based remote production solutions.

To help with these services, there will be a dedicated TVU team on the ground before, during, and after the event. In addition, 24/7 remote technical support will be available during the Olympics.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, said: “TVU Networks is excited to be a part of next year’s Summer Games and to support our customers in their coverage of this iconic global event. With our cloud-based remote production ecosystem, AI-driven TVU Search, and experienced equipment rental process, we are confident that broadcasters will have the tools they need to deliver captivating coverage onsite and remotely. Our dedicated technical support teams are committed to providing any assistance to our customers, ensuring their success throughout the event.”