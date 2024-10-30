UEFA has extended its anti-piracy services deal with Friend MTS.

The company’s technology and services will be used to protect all national team and club competitions, including the men’s and women’s Euros, men’s and women’s Champions League, and more. The pair first started working together in 2022.

This includes global monitoring and enforcement services backed by a 24x7 operations team, which covers monitoring and enforcement against internet piracy (excluding social media and messaging apps which are addressed separately), dynamic delivery server blocking, and payment disruption of illegal IPTV services in addition to the removal of unauthorised apps from stores and de-listing infringing links to UEFA content from search engines.

Shane McCarthy, CEO at Friend MTS, said, “UEFA has been a trailblazer in protecting the beautiful game with effective anti-piracy and cybersecurity techniques as demonstrated by the success of the recent UEFA EURO 2024 campaign. As the new football season gets underway, we are continuing to work together to deploy and evolve our anti-piracy solutions and insights.”