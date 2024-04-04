Veritone and Grabyo have partnered to integrate their products into one solution.

Veritone’s Digital Media Hub will integrate with Grabyo’s cloud production platform, combining its media asset management and monetisation tools with live clipping and editing, automated highlights and live stream logging.

This aims to make remote content capture, editing, distribution, storage, management and monetisation more efficient.

Sean King, general manager for Veritone Media and Entertainment, said: “The landscape of sports media is becoming increasingly complex with the fragmentation of content sources such as live feeds, video on demand and archives from previous events. This presents challenges for sports organizations aiming to maximize the value of their media assets.

“By embracing solutions like Grabyo’s live clipping and editing tools and Veritone’s Digital Media Hub, sports federations, rights holders and other organizations can enhance efficiency, improve audience engagement and unlock new revenue streams in an increasingly competitive media landscape.”

Gareth Capon, CEO of Grabyo, added: “The convergence of AI and cloud technology is driving new opportunities for sports organizations to maximize the value of their content while meeting the evolving demands of audiences. Our approach to AI has always been human-centered – introducing automation to workflows that empower creativity and scale output. Our partnership with Veritone does that – we’re accelerating digital content production with automation while maintaining editorial control for sports organizations, and providing a solution to efficiently manage and monetize assets through Veritone’s innovative AI media asset management platform.”