Dhaval Ponda at Tata Communications explains how sports streaming, AI, VR, AR and other tech innovations will impact sports content this year

In 2025, advancements in AI-driven personalization, immersive AR experiences, and streaming services will reshape how fans engage with sports.

Globally, two-thirds of consumers engage with sports regularly, but the platforms they use vary greatly by demographic.

Younger audiences (18-34) favour social media and streaming platforms, with social media engagement twice as high for this group compared to older viewers.

In contrast, traditional live TV remains dominant among those fans aged 55 and over, especially in North America and Europe.

Streaming is surging, with US viewers projected to surpass 90 million by 2025, up from 57 million in 2021.

On-demand viewing, and customisable experiences are also shaping preferences, with streaming platforms offering tailored options like camera angle selection and real-time stats.

As linear TV declines, broadcasters must adapt to this new era of flexible and interactive sports consumption, or risk losing their audience.

AI is already playing a transformative role in sports broadcasting, from automating workflows, to delivering personalised highlight reels, and even providing real-time analytics.

In 2025, AI will continue to play a central role in live sports production, enhancing both operational efficiency and the viewer experience.

Immersive technologies like AR and VR are also gaining traction, enabling fans to experience stadium-like views from anywhere. Streaming platforms are leveraging these tools to offer customisable options, such as switching camera angles or accessing live stats, broadening the reach of sports broadcasting and engaging new audiences.

Women’s sports are experiencing a surge in popularity. The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup is set to be a milestone event for women’s rugby later this year, boosting global visibility and grassroots participation.

Broadcasters and streaming platforms are investing in dedicated coverage, creating opportunities to tap into an enthusiastic and growing fan base. The rise of women’s sports is not just an inclusive shift, but a business opportunity to engage new audiences and expand market reach.

Traditional broadcasters face mounting challenges as streaming platforms secure exclusive rights to high-profile events, such as Amazon’s deal for NFL’s Thursday Night Football and Netflix’s deal to show Christmas Day NFL games in the UK.

The shift from live linear TV to on-demand streaming is blurring the lines of consumption, with audiences now expecting flexible, multi-platform options.

Strategic collaborations are offering potential solutions. Disney+, for instance, has integrated ESPN content, appealing to a broader audience by combining entertainment and sports. However, balancing high production costs with audience expectations remains a challenge. To stay competitive, traditional broadcasters must innovate and partner strategically in this rapidly changing landscape.

The future of sports broadcasting is being shaped by technology, adaptability, and a focus on audience engagement.

As AI, immersive technologies, and customisable streaming redefine the industry, broadcasters must evolve to meet new expectations.

These trends present both challenges and opportunities – those who embrace these changes will not only capture diverse, tech-savvy audiences but also transform the sports viewing experience for years to come.

Dhaval Ponda is global head, media and entertainment services at Tata Communications