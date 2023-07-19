Wimbledon and LaLiga Tech worked together on anti-piracy during this year’s Championships.

LaLiga Tech’s Content Protection services carried out continuous monitoring and elimination of pirated content related to matches broadcast during the two weeks, monitoring across all search engines, social media sites, online marketplaces, IPTV services or apps from any location.

It tackles piracy across all channels where illegal content is being distributed or promoted, removing it and collecting evidence to streamline legal procedures.

Guillermo Rodríguez, director at Content Protection, said: “The Championships are an unmissable part of the sporting year and as such, attract worldwide attempts from criminals who try to illegally share the content for profit. We provide the technical and human resources to stop this and ensure more content is detected and removed in real time, which is vital for an industry where so much value comes from the live experience.”

Paul Davies, the AELTC’s head of broadcast, production & media rights, added: “The illegal piracy of sports content is the scourge of our industry, and its protection for both licensors and rights-holding broadcasters is essential if we are to maintain a healthy and vibrant ecosystem. In LaLiga Tech, we have found an advanced global solution to monitor and swiftly take down illegal broadcasts of The Championships and early indications are that they are doing so with tremendous success.”