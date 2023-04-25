Little Dot Studios’ sport production agency Wing worked with Vodafone’s 5G network to allow tennis star Emma Raducanu to give a holographic coaching session.

The 2021 US Open champion coached Sam Clague (14) and T’nae Diamond Paisley (12), who were in London, from her training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Will Ingham and produced by Owen Cox, 4000 Mile Holo5Gram Coach is a continuation of Vodafone’s 8000 Mile Auto5Graph from July 2021 featuring the British and Irish Lions and is a social first campaign delivered as 7 x 1:1 films optimised for Instagram. Both campaigns were devised and delivered by Wing.

This was created with the latest camera technology sending live 4K HDR video from Abu Dhabi across superfast, low latency Vodafone 5G to ultra high lumen dual 4k laser projectors in Wimbledon over 4000 miles away. The feed was then projected onto a 14m x 10m high definition hologauze, witch “no delay” between the lesson in Abu Dhabi and her 5G hologram on court at the AELTC Community Tennis Centre in London - Vodafone is a partner with the AELTC and Wimbledon.

Ingham, who founded Wing and is its creative director, said: “These kinds of projects really allow us to push boundaries and create unique world first moments by fusing the worlds of technology and creativity, bringing to life ‘real life’ showcases that have true meaning to fans and the world of sport. It’s an unusual conundrum to work up a moonshot idea and then reverse engineer it into the realm of the possible but also a very cool way of approaching a brand campaign. Enabling a remote coaching session in such a unique way was a huge challenge across all of the agency but one that we really relished.”