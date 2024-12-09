World Aquatics has partnered with Sony with the aim of “transforming” how its fans engage with and consume its content.

As part of the four-year deal, the company will provide World Aquatics photographers and videographers with kit including Alpha mirrorless cameras, versatile interchangeable lenses including G Master lenses, Cinema Line cameras and system cameras. In addition, Sony’s Hawk-Eye software will be used for fair competition management through video replay services.

A dedicated platform for imagery from World Aquatics competitions will also be launched later this month.

World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said: “I am extremely excited about this partnership. Working with Sony will bring new opportunities to World Aquatics and our athletes. Sony’s cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence will elevate the experience of our competitions, capturing the intensity and artistry of aquatic sports in innovative ways that engage and inspire global audiences. Together, we are committed to enhancing our sports’ visibility, celebrating the achievements of our athletes, and giving our fans an unrivalled experience.”

Kimio Maki, president and CEO of Sony Corporation, added: “We are pleased to become an official partner of World Aquatics, which provides wide-ranging support to aquatics athletes and fans,” said Kimio Maki, President and CEO, Sony Corporation. “Sony will contribute to the development of aquatic sports by leveraging technology to enhance the Kando created by diverse athletes and creators and deliver it to fans around the world.”

“Kando” is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.