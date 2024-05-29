WSC Sports has launched a GenAI division, as well as three new AI-powered products.

Itai Epstein moves from director of business development and head of EMEA and China to lead the division as director of GenAI. He will lead a team of 22 full-time dedicated Gen AI engineers and business executives with plans to more than double within the year, and run a sport-dedicated large-language model.

“WSC Sports’ Gen AI offering is a game-changer,” Epstein said.

“At the technology level, we’re pioneering the world’s first sports-dedicated multimodal large language model (LLM) called Large Sport Model (LSM). This approach enables a suite of cutting-edge pre-trained and fine-tuned proprietary Gen AI models for multiple formats coupled with optimized techniques. It kicks off an industry revolution that allows sports organizations to deploy this new technology in a way that is customized to the entity’s specific owned IP and fanbase interests.”

“WSC Sports’ Large Sports Model will ensure new, unique, authentic, engaging, and high-quality content experiences for sports fans. On the product level, we’ve built a two-year roadmap of multiple innovative Gen AI products, which we’re gradually rolling out. In fact, some have already been launched with key partners (like AI commentary with one of the world’s largest leagues). There’s much more to come in the near future.”

The three AI-powered products are Around The Game, In-App Stories, and Discovery Network. Around The Game allows WSC Sports’ automated highlights and content creation system, which already captures in-game content, to expand to other aspects of sport broadcasting such as fan reactions, player arrivals, sponsor logos, interviews, press conferences, and studio shows.

In-App Stories allows for the creation of vertical content in formats such as stories, vertical swipeable video feeds, polls, and quizzes, and Discovery Network increases rights holders’ content exposure by reaching fans on pre-agreed third-party sports properties.

“Since our inception, we have aimed to redefine the sports media landscape with our AI-powered technology,” said Daniel Shichman, CEO and Co-Founder of WSC Sports. “Over the last decade, we have consistently grown and demonstrated the value of AI content generation and automation, with our solution becoming an industry standard. Today, we work with more than 450 sports organizations worldwide, a source of immense pride for our company and a list that continues to expand. However, this is just the beginning. We are excited to announce the next phase of WSC Sports.

“We see a future where sports fans get only the content they want – content that is of personal interest to them, content that our technology helps them discover, and content that will deepen relationships between fans and sports entities on a one-to-one level. With the launch of three new solutions, the inspiration for our new tagline, ‘Fuel the Fandom,’ we are transitioning to a full AI content solution, helping our clients provide the best personalized content experience to sports fans across all platforms while generating new revenue streams.”