The LFP has agreed a five-year deal with WSC Sports to create AI-powered highlights for Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and the Trophee des Champions.

WSC Sports will analyse every fixture from these competitions in real-time, and automate the creation, management, and distribution of video content from them. This will include content in different durations, formats including horizontal and vertical, and aspect ratios, as well as automated graphics, and it will be used on the LFP’s websites, apps, and social media channels as well as distributed to international broadcast partners via a dedicated media hub.

In addition to analysing games in real-time, WSC Sports will also analyse 20 years’ of archive footage from Ligue 1 and 2 to create the same types of content.

Ben Morel, CEO of LFP Media, said: “The LFP is opening a new chapter in its history as part of the strategic plan that transforms the perception of our championships, delivers an experience that meets and exceeds the expectations of existing fans and new audiences, and ensures our football remains culturally relevant.

“Our digital content strategy is absolutely central to our broader objectives, we are therefore thrilled to partner with WSC Sports, a proven pioneer when it comes to AI-tailored content experiences. Their platform will propel our ability to produce and share more content on LFP channels and with our global broadcast partners for worldwide distribution.

“Innovation is at the heart of the LFP and we are extremely excited to start this journey with WSC Sports. We know our fans are extremely passionate and we want to provide more of the content they covet, tailored to their evolving consumption preferences. This collaboration will enable us to deliver more fan-first experiences that will ultimately help retain and grow our fanbase.”

Aviv Arnon, chief business development officer and co-founder, WSC Sports, added: “This is a hugely significant partnership for WSC Sports and an exciting time to be joining forces with the LFP to help power their transformation strategy from a content perspective. The LFP clearly recognizes the need to provide fans with the best possible digital content experience to meet their ever-growing demand across all platforms.

“We are delighted to be establishing AI-powered automated content creation that will significantly scale the production and distribution of video content for the league and its clubs. This will help unlock the potential of the LFP’s competitions by expanding content reach, growing fandom, and unlocking revenue opportunities.”