1185 Films is adding a third floor to its Farringdon facility, which will include a grading suite.

Currently, the post house can accommodate between seven and eight edit suites and a grading suite over two floors, with a flexible layout allowing for different set ups. There is also a breakout space, reception area and audio recording suite, and all walls are 61db soundproofed. A production can hire anything from an entire floor down to individual suites.

The expansion, which is set to be completed in early 2024, will add a third floor with three grading/finishing suites with Sony grade one 4K HDR Trimaster HX 31” monitors.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/3 show caption

This is the latest expansion to the facility, which was originally leased in October 2021. The first floor was finished in February 2022, before the second was added in June 2022.

1185 is also a production company, and offers both post and VFX services for drama, commercial, and film - it has recently completed post on ITV dramas The Bay and Maryland, as well as full post, sound, VFX and finishing on independent films Ray Burdis’ Miss The Kiss and Paul Duanes’ All You Need Is Death. 1185 has recently strengthened its commitment to education and training, launching three month apprenticeships with the expectation of offering jobs to candidates on completion.

1185 has also expanded on the production side this year, with ITV’s former director of channel development and the launch director of ITV3 and ITV4 Stephen Arnell joining as consulting co-director of development and production, and Top of the Pops producer Chris Cowey as head of entertainment.

Images: Clive Sherlock Photography

