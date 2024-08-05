The AI Creative Summit is returning for a second year, taking place at the BFI Southbank on 6 November.

Last year saw a sellout audience for the one-day conference, with over 200 attending as AI fast became one of the most talked about subjects in the industry. This year, the event will once again feature a blend of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

The content programme will include topics such as AI in content creation, ethics and AI, AI and audience engagement, data-driven storytelling, and emerging technologies, and cover pre-production, production, post-production and distribution. Speakers and specific sessions will be revealed in due course.

Tickets are available at the early bird price of £245+VAT until 23 September, with it then rising to £295+VAT. All tickets include a fully-catered lunch and post-event networking drinks.

The AI Creative Summit was launched last year by MBI brands Broadcast, Broadcast Tech, MPTS & Screen International.