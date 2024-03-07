Virtual production company works on Britains Got Talent and The Voice

Virtual production company Anna Valley has appointed an administrator.

Announced on Companies House, the news comes at a difficult time for the industry, due to the commissioning slow down and strikes in the US.

Anna Valley provides equipment for virtual production, and also acts as an integrator. It auctioned over 1000 lots of equipment in December 2023 and January 2024, in what was described as a stock renewal programme.

It has worked on productions such as The Voice, the X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, and more. The Voice is currently in production. Last year it worked with Garden Studios to open a second virtual production studio, providing a 150sqm+ volume and supporting crew and technology, and it opened a 1800 sq metre studio complex in west London.

Anna Valley has been contacted for comment.