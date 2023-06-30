Anna Valley will open a 1800 sq m studio facility in London next month.

Anna Valley Studios will be in the same block as the company’s HQ in West London, and feature four studios as well as a fifth stage for corporate presentations that includes an unbranded set that can be used as-is or customised by Anna Valley’s scenic team. The premises had previously been used to produce a broadcast shopping channel, and all studios are soundproofed.

Targeting media and entertainment, commercial and event clients, the facility contains 400 sq m of studio space in total, with an additional 200 sq m of gallery, control room, and production space. There are also dressing rooms, green rooms, and a dining area, as well as extensive parking, 24hr security, high speed internet, air conditioning and electricity backup.

The studios are available for hire immediately while the supporting spaces are being refurbished in anticipation of the official opening in July 2023. Prices range from £1,200-per-day to £1,500-per-day, with options for studios with LED volumes or green screen.

Anna Valley managing director Pete Jones said: “The guiding principle behind Anna Valley Studios is versatility – our aim is to provide media and entertainment, commercial and event clients access to professional studio space that can be customised to suit their purpose and budget. And, because our team and technology are on-hand and effectively under the same roof, it’s really easy for us to enhance these spaces with the equipment needed for each project – ensuring that our clients only pay for the tech they need.”