Autodesk has acquired production management software business Pix from parent company X2X.

Autodesk aims to connect Pix’s solution with its tools through its Flow media and entertainment cloud platform, allowing for data and content to be shared more freely from pre-production to post-production - specifically allowing more sharing of data captured on set with studio executives and production teams.

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval and the “satisfaction of various other closing conditions”. For now, both companies will continue to operate separately, with the deal expected to close in early 2025.

This comes after Autodesk acquired digital dailies company Moxion in 2022, as another part of its strategy to link all steps of production.