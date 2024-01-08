Viewers win points for predicting who will next be murdered or banished, and who will survive until the end

The BBC is releasing an online game that makes it possible for fans of The Traitors to compete in predicting who will be murdered or banished next, and who will make it to the end.

The game has been available since episode 3 aired on Friday (5 January). Ahead of each subsequent episode, players will be able to once more predict who they think will be the next person to be murdered by the Traitors, and who the Faithful will banish at the next Round Table.

Players of the online game have to make their choices before the start of the next episode.

Each correct guess will earn them points which will be added to their total over the course of the series.

Bonus points are also available for completing certain challenges along the course of the series.

Players will see how their total ranks in an online leader board.

The game is at bbc.co.uk/traitors

Jamie Dodds, digital commissioning executive, BBC Entertainment, says: “This brand new game offers fans of The Traitors the chance to immerse themselves in the world of the show, and play along with all the betrayals, mind games, and manipulations of this epic new series. It’s a great way for people at home to see if they can think like a Traitor.”

Pushpa Reddy, director of product management at the BBC, added: “We’ve built this game as a fun way to help people engage with one of our best loved and most exciting shows. This is a game for The Traitors obsessives – using everything they know and understand about the show to inform their predictions to compete with their friends and family at this tense and nail-biting game and see who will emerge as the ultimate Traitors fan.”

The Traitors online game is licensed to the BBC by The Traitors format rights holder All3Media International.