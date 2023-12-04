Its production wing, Preen, has closed as part of a significant streamlining of services at the Studios

The owner of East London’s Cherryduck Studios has closed its production and post-production operations as part of a move to streamline its services in response to the challenging economic climate.

Cherryduck Ltd, trading as Preen, has ceased trading, and the company’s post-production wing, The Nest Post, has also been scaled back to a co-working space, called The Nest, although it will continue to offer a number of dry hire only edit suites.

Cherryduck Ltd will continue to run the five photography and video studios that make up Cherryduck Studios, and the production co-working space, The Nest, on behalf of building owners UK Image Ltd.

James Vellacott and his wife Michelle Vellacott are the owners of UK Image ltd and told Broadcast Tech they have made the “difficult decision to close production agency Cherryduck Ltd trading as Preen. UK Image Ltd will revert to the running and day to day operations of the Studios and The Nest”.

Cherryduck Studios are a 10 minute walk from Tower Bridge in Wapping.

The company’s clients include The Apprentice, which has featured the studio and its production facilities on the show in previous years.

James Vellacott told Broadcast Tech: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of the production agency arm of our business, Preen. Unfortunately, the current economic climate has made it impossible to continue operations. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the team who have poured their hearts into Preen over the past few years. We’re incredibly grateful for the time and effort they’ve put in.

Please know that our other two arms, Cherryduck Studios and The Nest Co-Working Space, are unaffected.”

Preen was created three years ago, as a spin off from Cherryduck Studios. At the time, Cherryduck was employing a team of 22, and offered production, post, live streaming and studios.

In a post on LinkedIn at the launch of Preen, former head of marketing at Preen and former director of business development at Cherryduck Studios, Kim French, said: “[Cherryduck] had so much to offer but our message was confusing, are you a studio? Are you a production company? Do you have directors? Do you live stream? Do you do animation? We’ve now separated into three stand-alone divisions. Our incredibly talented post team is now The Nest and Cherryduck Studios are able to market to a core audience of production companies.”

The Nest Post offered online and offline suites, DaVinci colour grading, a private cinema/dubbing suite for 20 people, an audio/VO booth and sound design services.

As we were going to press on this story, James Vellacott contacted Broadcast Tech to say he wants to offer desks at The Nest co-working space for anyone struggling in the industry at the moment. He said: “It’s a difficult time for many people in our industry and as creative space owners in E1, we have decided to offer a free warm office with collaborative hot desk space including internet/tea/coffee, to all freelancers or small creative business owners who are struggling within the industry at this time. Please contact me personally on to book a desk.”