CJP Broadcast Services has been accredited as a living wage employer.

This means that all employees at the company earn a minimum of £12-per-hour, higher than the national minimum wage of £11.44. CJP is based in the West Midlands, where around 334,000 jobs pay less than the living wage.

CJP provides systems integration for traditional and virtual production studios, as well as production services and video-on-demand platform management. It recently installed a £500,000 virtual production suite at the Basingstoke College of Technology.

Chris Phillips, founder & managing director at CJP, said: “We are proud to become a Living Wage accredited employer. At CJP, we believe that fair pay is fundamental to the well-being and satisfaction of our employees. By committing to the real Living Wage, we are investing in our team and our community, reflecting our core values and our dedication to being a responsible and caring employer.”

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that CJP has joined the movement of over 14,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to going further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

“They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Burberry, Barclays, Everton Football Club and many more. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like CJP, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay.”