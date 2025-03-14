Whether it’s delivering nail-biting moments from a live match or providing up-to-the-minute commentary from remote locations, broadcasters face increasing pressure to deliver seamless, immersive experiences driven by both audience expectations and the rapid evolution of technology. To meet these growing demands, many are turning to Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)—an innovative, cost-effective solution that is transforming how live media is transported.

SRT enables broadcasters to leverage the public internet for both contribution and primary video distribution, offering high-quality, low-latency feeds even over unpredictable networks. This shift to the public internet opens new opportunities for sports media production, improving scalability while significantly lowering costs. At the same time, innovations in wireless technologies, such as 5G and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite systems, are helping to enhance live production workflows, playing a vital role in supporting the adoption of IP-based transport methods like SRT.

Overcoming the limitations of traditional distribution methods

For decades, satellite links and dedicated fibre circuits have been the backbone of live video distribution. While these methods remain reliable, they come with substantial limitations including high operational costs and complex infrastructures. Sports broadcasters that require agility and scalability on-demand, are finding it costly to adapt existing fixed contribution infrastructures to meet the continuous changing demands of today’s audiences.

Satellite links, although dependable, are expensive and fibre, while effective in many environments, faces challenges in remote locations and can be complex to deploy at large-scale sports events. These limitations mean traditional distribution methods are not cost-efficient or flexible enough for the fast-paced, changeable nature of modern sports broadcasting.

This is where SRT offers a cost-effective alternative. By utilising the public internet, SRT delivers secure, high-quality video transport with built-in error correction and redundancy options, making it possible to use SRT for live video contribution/distribution even in unstable network conditions. This capability makes SRT the ideal solution for sports broadcasters, who need reliable video feeds for live events, regardless of their location.

The role of public networks, 5G, and LEO in live media production

Wireless connectivity is entering a transformative phase, driven by the development of 5G and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite systems. These two technologies work synergistically to complement SRT and enhance live media production workflows.

LEO Satellites are revolutionising live broadcast backhaul, especially in remote areas where traditional infrastructure is scarce. With dynamic handovers every 20 seconds, LEO systems provide reliable, low-latency connectivity that allows broadcasters to capture and transmit live content from previously inaccessible locations using LEO terminals that are more compact than a full truck-mounted dish, reducing logistics costs by removing the need for expensive satellite trucks. LEO satellites are particularly valuable for live sports events and news gathering in isolated areas, offering real-time, high-bandwidth connectivity that can replace traditional backhaul methods.

5G, on the other hand, is transforming the way private wireless networks are used at live sports events. Offering flexibility, high bandwidth, and low latency, 5G is a compelling alternative to traditional RF technologies like COFDM or wifi. Private 5G networks are specifically tailored to meet the needs of sports production, ensuring dedicated, reliable connectivity without the bandwidth contention issues that are common in public networks. These networks guarantee the quality of service necessary for live broadcasts, allowing broadcasters to deliver the uninterrupted, high-quality feeds that viewers expect.

Together, 5G and LEO technologies are expanding the reach and scalability of SRT. While LEO systems provide crucial backhaul for remote locations, 5G enables flexible, localised connectivity at live events, enhancing the overall production experience. The combination of these technologies with SRT allows broadcasters to handle the growing complexity of modern live production while offering more flexible, cost-effective solutions.

SRT and the future of broadcast distribution

As wireless technologies evolve, the role of SRT in sports broadcasting becomes even more critical. By enabling broadcasters to rely on the public internet for video distribution, SRT creates opportunities for more cost-effective, scalable workflows. In particular, SRT has driven down costs and enabled remote production to be delivered from locations that do not have a fixed, dedicated IP network.

SRT’s ability to provide low-latency video, even in challenging network conditions, makes it the ideal solution for live sports events, where maintaining broadcast-quality video is crucial. The scalability of SRT is another key advantage: broadcasters can easily expand their operations to meet the demands of large-scale live events, without the hefty costs associated with satellite or dedicated fibre-based solutions.

Moreover, the integration of 5G and LEO satellite systems into SRT workflows adds an extra layer of flexibility and efficiency. These technologies provide enhanced connectivity in both remote and localised environments, helping SRT thrive in an increasingly complex media landscape. Whether it’s supporting remote production, improving local wireless networks, or enabling seamless transmission from remote locations, the combination of SRT, 5G, and LEO ensures broadcasters are equipped to tackle any production challenge.

The broader impact of SRT on broadcast distribution

As the broadcast industry continues to embrace IP-based workflows and cloud infrastructure, SRT is helping to reshape how content is distributed. This evolution isn’t just about reducing costs—it’s about enabling new capabilities and providing broadcasters with greater flexibility over their distribution networks. By decreasing reliance on expensive infrastructure and facilitating remote production, SRT empowers broadcasters to be more agile and scalable, ultimately enhancing the viewer’s experience and engagement with live sports events.

As these technologies continue to evolve, their impact on live media production will grow, unlocking new opportunities and shaping the future of sports media. The result will be a more connected, efficient, and immersive broadcasting environment, delivering richer experiences to global audiences and paving the way for the next generation of sports content.

Thomas Lind is product management director at Appear