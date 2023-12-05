The reseller has been exclusively made the only Cooke Optics Factory Authorised Service Partrner in the UK

CVP has been appointment as the UK’s sole Cooke Optics Factory Authorised Service Partner. It means CVP is exclusively able to offer support, lens repairs, and servicing for Cooke Optics’ extensive lens range.

CVP’s engineers will be able to offer maintenance and repairs for the following lenses: S8/i FF T1.4 Prime

S7/i FF T2.0 Prime

Panchro/i Classic T2.2 Prime (S35/FF)

Anamorphic/i FF T2.3 Prime

Anamorphic/i T2.3 Prime (S35)

5/i T1.4 Prime

S4/i T2.0 Prime

miniS4/i T2.8 Prime

Varotal/i FF T2.9 Zoom

CVP will also maintain a stock of spare parts, minimising downtime for content creators.

Dominic Smye-Rumsby, technical director at CVP, said: “We are very honoured to assume the role of Cooke Optics’ exclusive Factory Authorised Service Partner in the UK. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to high-level technical excellence and precision engineering.”

Tim Pugh, CEO of Cooke Optics, added: “We are delighted to partner with CVP. Their team’s dedication to precision and quality aligns seamlessly with our values, and we are confident that this partnership will offer the highest level of service to our customers in the UK.”